Bosso talks tough ahead make-or-mar clash with Argentina

The Head Coach of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, Ladan Isah Bosso, has said even as the hosts and six-time champions Argentina, are highly favoured to win the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 fixture tonight, his team will not be intimidated by the physicality of the opponents and the capacity crowd expected at the venue.

The indigenes of the Land of Pampas barnstormed through their group stage, winning all their three matches against Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand, scoring 10 goals and conceding only one.

They are already among the favourites for the title, by both pedigree and current form.

Despite winning their first two matches, including beating early ravemakers Italy in commanding fashion, the Flying Eagles lost to Brazil 2-0 in La Plata on Saturday and some bookmakers think they stand no chance against the pumped-up home team.

Bosso said yesterday, as his boys prepared for their official training session at match time (6pm Argentine time and 10pm Nigeria) that his Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallists will be ready to give as much as they receive in Wednesday’s encounter.

“This is the World Cup and it is wrong to under-rate any team. We won two of our three matches and had the same number of points in our group as Brazil and Italy. We are no pushovers in this campaign.

“It is going to be an interesting game. We want the quarter-final ticket and the Argentines also want the quarter-final ticket. We will go in there and dig our feet into the ground,” said Bosso.

Meanwhile, a former junior international, Abraham Fackaa, has advised the Flying Eagles to go for early goals against Argentina.

He also said the team should not give too much respect to their opponents who have been tipped by bookmakers to win the tie.

“They must find a way to score an early goal. Once they score, they can defend and wait to catch their opponents on quick-counters.

“I know for sure that if they concede, the Argentines will come out to find an equaliser and that will open up opportunities for the Flying Eagles to exploit,” said Fackaa.

