Bolt, Uber Drivers Embark On Strike amid fuel price hike

E-hailing drivers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union Of App-Based Transport Workers Of Nigeria (AUATWON) have down tools to protest low fares in their operations.

The strike is also against high commission rates set by Uber and Bolt — the two biggest ride-hailing service providers in Nigeria.

The downing of tools was also premised on the increased petrol pump prices in the country following the removal of fuel subsidy announced by President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration.

Last week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited adjusted the price of petrol from N197 to over N500 across its retail outlets, leading to an astronomical surge in the prices of goods and services.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the association said the latest removal of subsidy, which has increased the prices of petrol by over 270 percent, coupled with the “unreasonable 25 percent commission charge on every trip, has further put the business and investment in an unprofitable state”.

The app-transport workers said they were struggling to survive and can no longer cope with the situation.

Hence, the drivers are asking for a rise in fare by 200 percent and a reduction of commission by 50 percent.

The operators are also demanding that the companies put an end to the unlawful deactivation of drivers, and implement an “open collective bargaining with AUATWON”.

“We’ve passed our demands to the application companies but they’ve refused to attend to them,” the statement reads.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the fleet managers, driver-partners, and app-base transport workers across Nigeria, to support this strike fully and understand, that our service(s) must be withdrawn during this protest and moratorium or waiver should be given to all drivers on rentals or higher purchase.

“This is a solidarity step we must take together to protect our investment as fleet managers, secure our business as workers, and secure our job as app drivers.

“We are confident this will give us a better and profitable industry that will encourage every stakeholder.”

