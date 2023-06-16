Boko Haram slaughters 15 villagers in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have slaughtered at least 15 people in coordinated attacks on two communities in Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

It was gathered that the insurgents stormed Kofa village at midnight and started shooting, which lasted about an hour into the early hours of Friday.

It was learnt that they equally attacked Molai Kura and Molai Gana where they slaughtered some people. Many residents reportedly fled their homes to take cover in the nearby bush.

A top member of a vigilante group, Bukar Ali Musty, said farmers while working on farmland in Jere local government area of Borno State, sources said.

According to him, the farmers were working on their farmland near Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri on Thursday when insurgents attacked and beheaded them.

“At least 15 bodies were evacuated this morning, the attacks took place yesterday (Thursday).

“Seven farmers were beheaded while working on their farmland and the attackers also slit the throats of eight other harmless civilians in their homes,” he said.

Another civilian JTF who was part of the evacuation team, raised concerns over the attacks, saying all stakeholders must wake up to ensure it doesn’t continue.

“It was a sad development considering the progress that we have made in the months without any attacks on communities.

“I was there this morning. I can’t imagine seeing my fellow human being slaughtered like a ram. All those bodies that we recovered were found in the pool of blood and I think we all need to rise to tame this enemy of peace,” the source said.