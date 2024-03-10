Body of man found floating on river evacuated

Fear gripped the residents of Ureje, a suburb of Ado Ekiti metropolis, Ekiti State, yesterday when they woke up to see the lifeless body of…

The development prompted Governor Biodun Oyebanji to deploy a delegation to the spot and the eventual evacuation of the body.

The deputy governor of the state, Chief Monisade Afuye, who led a team of government officials to Ureje River along Ado-Ijan-Ikare Road to supervise the movement of the corpse to the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital on Saturday, said the team suspected that the victim must have drowned during Friday evening’s torrential downpour that elicited flood in some sections of the state.

She promised that the government will collaborate with security agencies to investigate and unravel the cause of the victim’s death.

The deputy governor stated that documents like Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Card and other identification materials found on the deceased will be used to trace the family.

She assured that the state government will spare no effort to curtail flooding and safeguard the lives and property of the people through effective policies and initiatives.