Boat mishap: Police, local divers recover bodies of 2 ABU students in Calabar

Two days after a cruise boat conveying 14 medical students capsized in the Calabar waterway and 11 of them were rescued, the bodies of three that were missing have now been recovered. The local divers with support from the Marine Police assisted in the recovery of the bodies.

The locals had continued the search throughout Sunday afternoon when they expected the bodies to have floated after 24 hours from when and where they had drowned until early Monday morning.

Among the three bodies recovered earlier today are two medical students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Mustapha Aminu Tukur and Kabiru Hamza.

Addressing reporters at the Marina Resort in Calabar, the Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Augustine Grimah, explained, “When the bodies were sited, our marine police went to the scene, with efforts from the local divers, the bodies have been recovered.

“Three Students were missing and we did not rest since that day. The rescue effort continued day and night and this morning we are here to let you know that the bodies have been recovered. The locals did a very marvellous job and they have just delivered the three bodies to us.”

The state Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, directed the immediate shutdown of the resort and the questioning of the management over its standards and safety.

