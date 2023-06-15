Bisi Akande: Tinubu will rejig APC, re-establish good governance

The pioneering interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has told Nigerians to expect good governance and rejigging of the ruling party from the new administration.
He fielded questions from State House reporters on Thursday after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
On what Nigerians should expect from this administration, the former governor of Osun State said: “People will expect the rejigging of our party, the APC and the reestablishment of good governance in Nigeria. And it should go on record that the APC brings good governance to Nigeria.”
Asked to assess the administration after taking some critical decisions in a few days, he said: “Oh! I merely watch the perception of the country, very excellent. People are happy with him. And that is why I boldly come during day time (smile).”
When asked to open up on the advice given to the President as an elder, Chief Akande said: “It’s not yet time for advice. We are watching him do good. Nigerians are happy. By the time we hear any complaint, the time will be ripe enough for giving president advice.”
On what transpired between him and the president, he said: “I am a village man from Osun State. Now that the president is in the city, I think I should come and see the way he lives. When I got to his house, they said he is in the office and I decided to come and say hello to him. I see that he can be very busy.
“I asked him him, when will they create a Camp David in Nigeria where President will go to rest. I met him. We joked, chatted and prayed for Nigeria.”
