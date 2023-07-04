Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi, laments high cost of tomato

Hauwa Indimi -Yar’adua, daughter of a billionaire oil magnate, Mohammed Indimi, has lamented over the rising cost of foodstuff in the country. Taking to her…

Hauwa Indimi -Yar’adua, daughter of a billionaire oil magnate, Mohammed Indimi, has lamented over the rising cost of foodstuff in the country.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the cosmetologist shared a picture of a small basket of tomatoes which she stated was purchased for N8,000 in Abuja, saying she is ‘still not over it yet’.

In her Instagram stories she inscribed the picture of the basket of tomatoes with the words, “I sent my people to the market and as of Monday, this is N8k tomatoes. Still not over it,” she wrote on Monday, July 3.

Due to the high price of tomatoes, it has been gathered that some housewives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have stopped using tomatoes for stew and other sauces over the rise in cost, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

JAMB bars candidate ‘who forged result’, releases fresh evidence

Gov Yusuf gifts Kano pilgrims N65m

Moreso, some residents disclosed that they have resorted to using garden eggplants and carrots to make stew. They said garden egg, called ‘ganyen gauta’ in Hausa; ‘igba’ in Yoruba; and ‘anyara’ in Igbo, could blend very well with rice in the same manner as tomatoes.

Others said they were exploring pumpkin, pawpaw or traditional soups like white soup and palm fruit soup popularly called banga in place of tomato stew.

See the photo below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...