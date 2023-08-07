Bike ‘thief’ lynched in FCT

A suspected motorcycle thief was on Saturday lynched in the Paso village market in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT. A witness, Israel Musa,…

A suspected motorcycle thief was on Saturday lynched in the Paso village market in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Israel Musa, said the incident happened around 9pm when one Kabiru parked his motorcycle and went into his house to pick something.

He explained that, “The motorcycle thief was trailing the owner of the motorcycle right from the University Abuja Teaching Hospital’s gate until he arrived in Paso and parked his motorcycle to rush into his house to pick something.”

“The suspect was unlucky after two residents sitting in front of their houses saw him attempting to steal the bike and raised alarm. He abandoned the motorcycle and fled, but people ran after him with firewood and stones and hit him till he gave up.”

Musa noted that effort by some residents to prevail on the crowd to spare the suspect was futile as the suspect died before the arrival of security agents.

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...