Bauchi rep to give foodstuffs to 2,000 widows

The member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro, says he will provide foodstuffs to 2,000 widows in his constituency.

The lawmaker stated this in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday.

He said, “After the petrol subsidy removal, Nigerians have found themselves in a very precarious situation which is compounding their challenges and bringing in more hardships.

“It was based on this premise that I decided to provide food palliatives to 2,000 women particularly widows.

“My office has already concluded plan to set up ‘Darazo-Ganjuwa Agricultural Commodity Marketing Group’ which will start buying food items from this year’s harvest season and later be sold to my constituents at a reduced rate in times like this.

“To achieve this, we’ll provide a N50m interest-free soft loan to people which will be used in buying and selling food items to people in the constituency at a cheaper rate.”

He charged government at all levels to “invest more in dry season farming” to tackle hunger.

