Biden causes stir after ending speech with ‘God Save the Queen’

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, caused confusion as he ended a speech to gun safety advocates by saying “God save…

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, caused confusion as he ended a speech to gun safety advocates by saying “God save the Queen, man.”

The president used the phrase as he finished his speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Mr Biden told the crowd that a storm was heading into the area and that he would be unable to shake hands with all the attendees. But he promised to take photos with each section of the audience, independent.co.uk.

“I will stand in front of each section – no, I really mean it – if you can see the camera they can see you. It is the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you, I promise,” he said.

Nigerian-born U.S. Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

Airlift will resume within 24 hrs, Arik Air begs stranded Saudi-bound pilgrims

It was then that he signed off with his line about the Queen, who died at Balmoral last September at the age of 96 and was replaced by King Charles III.

The 80-year-old president’s critics were quick to jump on the phrase and “God Save the Queen” was soon trending on Twitter.

But other Twitter users pointed out that Mr Biden has used the phrase before to end his speeches.

The White House press office clarified Mr Biden’s remarks in an email, saying: “He couldn’t do the full rope line due to weather, and was commenting to someone in the crowd.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...