Betara offers late Taraba Rep-elect’s son scholarship

A Borno lawmaker and contender for the 10th House of Representatives speakership, Muktar Betara Aliyu has offered a scholarship to the son of Ismaila Maihanchi, a Taraba Rep-elect, who died recently.

Betara, who announced the gesture on Sunday when he led 60 members-elect to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital on a condolence visit to the family of the late politician, said the scholarship will cover the child’s primary education to whatever level of education he desires.

The lawmaker, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, met with the late Maihanchi’s wife who is an expectant mother as well as the deceased’s aged parents, assuring them of his support and scholarship for the child’s education.

Daily Trust reports that Maihanchi, who was elected to represent the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency of Taraba in the February 25 parliamentary election, died last Saturday in Abuja following a brief illness.

Betara, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations in a statement issued by his media campaign team on Monday, expressed grief over the sad incident during the visit.

He described the late member-elect as “a brother and friend.”

“I was indeed touched by their depth of sacrifices and show of love, as we had to fly through Yola and took a voyage of about nine hours to Taraba State, while it was raining cats and dogs in some axis as we traveled.

“Once again, my heartfelt condolences to the wife and the entire family of the late honourable”, he said.

Daily Trust reports that Maihanci left behind a child, an expectant wife, and aged parents.