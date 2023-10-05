Benue begins investigation into collapsed church building

The Benue State government has commenced an investigation into the collapsed church building which claimed the life of a pastor in the Makurdi metropolis of…

The Benue State government has commenced an investigation into the collapsed church building which claimed the life of a pastor in the Makurdi metropolis of the state.

Our correspondent reports that the government also declared its intention to conduct an integrity test on infrastructures standing on waterways across the state.

State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Tiza Imojime, who briefed newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday following the State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Odeh, explained that the Council frowned at the collapsed church building in North Bank vicinity in Makurdi, which claimed the life of Pastor Sunday Eziekiel Ahmed.

The commissioner said that the meeting directed some relevant ministries to carry out an integrity test on the collapsed church building with the aim of ascertaining the cause of the collapse to enable the government to make an informed decision.

He also said that the council urged Benue youths to avail themselves to the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity to be captured in its database for proper planning.

Imojime added that apart from Makurdi metropolis, his ministry has begun an assessment of road infrastructures in the State in order to have first-hand information on their status, as he stressed that federal roads in the state have been assessed and efforts are on to meet relevant federal agencies to intervene.

