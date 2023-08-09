Benue assembly to begin screening of commissioner nominees Thursday

The Benue State House of Assembly will begin the screening of 17 commissioner nominees on Thursday. Speaker of the house, Aondona Dajoh, made the disclosure…

The Benue State House of Assembly will begin the screening of 17 commissioner nominees on Thursday.

Speaker of the house, Aondona Dajoh, made the disclosure at Tuesday’s plenary in a letter from the governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, conveying three additional names for commissioner nominees.

Alia had earlier sent the list of nominees to the assembly for screening and confirmation.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Akume Raphael, indicated that the governor had earlier sent 14 nominees to the house for screening and confirmation and added three nominees on Tuesday.

The nominees include: Mrs Joy Luga – Gboko LGA; Barr Omale Omale – Apa LGA; Yarmar Ortese – Guma LGA; Rev. Frederick Ikyaan – Gwer-West LGA; Hon. Ogwu Odoh – Ogbadibo LGA; Hon. Kwaghgba Amande – K/Ala LGA; Mathew Abo – Ukum LGA; Itiza Imojime – Buruku LGA and Aondowase Kunde – Konshisha LGA.

Others include Prof. Moses Ogbaji – Oju LGA; Barr Matthew Shaagee – Ushongo LGA; Mike Oglagba – Otukpo LGA; Ann Itodo – Okpokwu LGA; Barr Fidelis Mnyim – Makurdi LGA; Ikyange Terkimbir – Ushongo LGA; Nick Oworo – Obi LGA; and Awuna Orpin – Tarka LGA.

The statement indicates that the house will begin its screening on Thursday at 10 am with the nominees expected to submit a soft copy of their Curriculum Vitae to the House Committee Chairman on House Services at the assembly complex before noon on Wednesday.

