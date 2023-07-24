Bella Shmurda welcomes baby boy, a year after losing child at birth

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has revealed that he has a cause for celebration as his partner has given birth to a baby boy. The singer…

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has revealed that he has a cause for celebration as his partner has given birth to a baby boy. The singer further noted that last year was a dark time in his life.

Shmurda, while detailing his journey to fatherhood noted that he lost a baby during childbirth last year. He further explained that at the same time, while promoting his soon-to-be-released album he began to receive life-threatening messages.

In a post via his verified Instagram account, the singer stated that during that period he was an ‘emotional wreck’, however, now he is a new dad and ‘no one should disturb him’.

“A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck. I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth.

17 years after, Twitter replaces blue bird logo with ‘X’

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid

“At the same time, I started getting threats to my life. The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there.

The singer further said, “I was hurt, angry and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life, but somehow, light found its way through to me in that tunnel.

“It’s a few days to the drop of my project this year. This time, I got news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed. What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB.”(sic)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...