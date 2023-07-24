17 years after, Twitter changes logo to ‘X’, replacing blue bird symbol

Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino have ditched Twitter’s iconic blue bird after nearly 17 years as the company’s logo. “X is…

Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino have ditched Twitter’s iconic blue bird after nearly 17 years as the company’s logo.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” Yaccarino tweeted Monday morning with a picture of the company’s new logo.

To solidify the rebranding, the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted out a picture of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco with the company’s new “X” logo cast by light on the building.

Yaccarino’s and Musk’s Twitter handles now both feature the “X“ logo — although the blue bird is still present across the social platform.

On Sunday night, Musk changed his profile picture to the company’s “interim X logo” — a white X on a black background — after prompting his 149 million followers to share with him a “good enough X logo” earlier that morning.

“It should have been done a long time ago,” Musk said during a Twitter audio livestream early Sunday when asked why he was considering the shake-up. “Sorry it took so long,” New York Post reports.

The Neuralink founder went with a logo shared by Sawyer Merritt — with the creator sharing that the design was inspired by a similar logo made by Alex Tourville for the “now discontinued” X Pod.

“I created the video above using the font logo, adding a glow and little lines in the logo to make it look ‘imperfect’,” Merritt replied under the video of Twitter’s new logo tweeted by Musk on Sunday.

Musk shared that “X” is in coordination with his “everything app,” an instant messaging and payment service similar to the widely used Chinese app WeChat — which has evolved into one of Asia’s most dominating apps due to its range of services and number of users.

