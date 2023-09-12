Being faithful in marriage is hard — RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has stated that it is difficult being faithful in marriage as an actor. Popularly known as RMD, the actor was…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has stated that it is difficult being faithful in marriage as an actor.

Popularly known as RMD, the actor was married to a journalist/publisher and talk show host May Ellen ‘MEE’ Ezekiel. However, after her death in 1996, he wedded TV personality Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV presenting for the corporate world. The thespian has five children: two with his current wife and three from his previous marriage.

In a chat during a podcast with humour merchant, Tejubabyface, RMD said in part, “Being faithful in marriage is hard because if you are in the kind of line of work that we are in it is very hard because let’s face it every one of us that is married, we had a target. I mean, look at how women are. How can you escape? Women are Delilah, they are like Jezebel. You have to get to a point where your wife understands what she is up against. So there has to be harmony.”

Born Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo on 6 July 1961, the actor is also a writer, filmmaker, lawyer, and former journalist. He was also a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State in 2009. In 2005, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. RMD has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016.

