Be steadfast, upright, Ogun dep gov urges Muslims

Ogun State deputy governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has called on the Muslim faithful to continue to abide by the dictates of Islam even after the holy month of Ramadan.

She gave the call during the annual Ramadan lecture of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Ijebu-Ode branch.

She said Muslims should not just be upright during this period but at all times.

Salako-Oyedele reiterated that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration would continue to deliver on the dividends of democracy as stipulated in his developmental agenda from the inception of his government.

She charged the citizens to play their roles in making Nigeria great, as the government does not have all the wherewithal to do it alone.

She congratulated Ansar-ud-Deen society on its centenary celebration, noting that the society has played major roles in the country at large and not just in the area of religion but also in health care delivery and education.

The Ijebu-Ode branch chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Adebajo, said the society has spread its tentacles by building hospitals and schools with a view to making life more bearable for the masses.