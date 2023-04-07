Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) with immediate…

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) with immediate effect.

No reason was stated for the decision to terminate the appointment.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the decision was contained in a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Buhari also directed that the most senior director in the commission take over in the interim immediately.

Umar was first appointed in July 2014 and reappointed on July 5, 2022 for a fresh term of five years.