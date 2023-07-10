Be prepared for presidential rerun, Labour Party tells members

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has charged members of the party to be prepared for a presidential rerun. He said…

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has charged members of the party to be prepared for a presidential rerun.

He said he had been informed that President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) led government was also getting set for a rerun.

Abure also urged millions of party members to be on the alert and get ready to “further humiliate” APC and its government at the polls.

H said this during a virtual meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, who is the Lap Diaspora Chairman in the United States, on Monday.

“Those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you. We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun we too should not be taken unawares.”

“So we will be needing your engagement and support on this aspect if par adventure it happens today, that the election is nullified which is not what we are asking for, because we are asking for outright declaration of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria.

“We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have, given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But supposing that didn’t happen as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun, it will not also be out of place for we to be preparing for a rerun election,” Abure said.

The LP boss said the party is hopeful that if the matter gets to the Supreme Court, the apex court will also act in their favour.

Also, the Director of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze, urged ObiDatti members in diaspora to see the struggle “for recovering of our mandate” as a collective responsibility and one that no one can actually abandon for any other reason.

In his speech, the chairman of the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, said that the group in partnership with all Obidients in diaspora has the potential to contribute significantly to Nigerian’s development.

“Through advocacy, human rights promotion, capacity building, investment, education and healthcare support, diaspora engagement, and policy advocacy, we can play a crucial role in fostering democratic governance, justice, and socio-ecobomic progress in Nigeria,” he said.

