Tribunal: INEC closes defence against Obi, LP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its defence against the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the petition challenging the February 25 presidential election.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), announced the conclusion of its case against LP on Tuesday after presenting the commission’s sole witness.

The witness, the Deputy Director of Information Technology (IT), Dr. Lawrence Bayode, testified that the commission failed to transmit the results of the presidential election due to technical glitches.

He, however, maintained that the glitches did not affect the collation of the election results.

