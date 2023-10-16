BBNaija’s Mercy: Why I don’t want to be a Baby Mama

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy Eke, has explained why she doesn’t want to be a ‘Baby Mama’. Baby mama is a slang term…

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy Eke, has explained why she doesn’t want to be a ‘Baby Mama’.

Baby mama is a slang term for a mother who is not married to her child’s father.

In an interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, Mercy disclosed her desire and readiness to settle down.

The 33-year-old stated that she does not want to be a baby mama just like some of her other celebrity colleagues.

“I don’t want to be a baby mama. At this point, I’m ready to settle down and have a family. I’m ready to have my own kids. If I wanted to be a baby mama, I would have been one but no disrespect to ‘baby mamas’ but I would rather be married first because I’m from a Christian home.

“In as much as you want to be a boss lady, we just need that care, that somebody who just wakes up and checks on you. Someone who will be by your side and just do little things for you.

“Husband de hungry me, but I feel like I’m much more ready to have a little one,” she said when asked about how she has been dealing with loneliness.

Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State.

She won season 4 of BBNaija in October 2019, and returned for the latest edition of the show where she reportedly fell in love with co-housemate, Pere.

