BBNaija star, Whitemoney groans over Naira scarcity says, ‘N700k now sells for N1m’

Popular reality TV star and winner of Big Brother Naija season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has recently reacted over the huge charges added for mint exchange in nightclubs, especially as the Nigerian apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, has redesigned the Naira notes.

In a recent video, the reality TV star turned singer took to his verified Instagram account to share clips on his Instastory as he asserted that Nigeria is a beautiful country, but some corrupt individuals in the nation have hindered its progress. He also revealed how the sum of N300,000 was added as profit to collect N700,000.

The reality television star stated, “Nigeria is a beautiful country, it is the best country ever, I promise you. We just have corrupt people handling the sectors that serve human purposes. Every sector is corrupt because how do you explain this to me? There is no money in the bank, but the new note and old notes, are not in the bank. I went to a party on Monday and saw bundles of minted money. Who gives these people this money.

“The worst part is that this money is expensive as hell. N700,000 was sold for N1 million, with a 300,000 naira gain on it. Na we Dey do ourselves. Nigeria.”