Kano youths sue for peace over tribunal judgment

Youths under auspices of Kungiyar Matasan Kano have called on political gladiators in the state to give room for peace and not to allow themselves to be used by enemies to cause mayhem.

Recall that the election petition tribunal had sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 election.

Youth groups comprising of 361 community-based organizations across the 44 local government areas of the state, said it was obvious “some politically vested interest within and outside the State may have connived together and concluded a plan to cause mayhem in the State using the instrument of influence to push our youths to violence.”

Addressing the press on behalf of the group, Comrade Alhassan Haruna Dambatta, its chairman, called on the United States Ambassador and that of United Kingdom, the European Union, the United Nations Secretary General to concentrate their attention on Kano and “help the citizens to identify defaulting politicians from any party and indict those with irresponsible intentions to cause mayhem and chaos in the state”.

“We are afraid our State may experience insecurity which may be caused by private hands rumoured to be using the already passed tribunal’s judgement as a precursor which may lead to chaotic security situation in the state.”

“That, those housing bad intentions and clandestine plan to cause chaos by using the tribunal’s judgement as a way out in Kano should be investigated and accordingly prosecuted.

“That, the next judgment expected from the Court of Appeal should be allowed by these political elements to prevail in upholding the people’s mandate,” he said.

Dambatta also appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly as well as elites, leaders and Ulamas in Kano and beyond to look beyond party affiliation and sentiments “speak out against any intended sentimental desecration of the will of the people of Kano State.”

They also called on youths across the state “who participated across all party lines in the 44 local governments and all citizens in general to observe and maintain peace at all times and to stop burning their voters cards, those claiming in the social media to Kill themselves should stop, those making unnecessary utterances in the social media to cause violence should equally stop and those calling for violent protest should stop.”

