BBNaija All-Stars: Seyi evicted, apologises over derogatory sex comment as three others kicked out

Four contestants, Ike, Lucy, Seyi and Prince Nelson were kicked out of the Big Brother Naija reality television show during this week’s eviction broadcast.

It should be recalled that last week, Lucy, who is one of the fake housemates, had requested a voluntary exit from Biggie’s house after an altercation with some of the female housemates. Lucy came into Biggie’s house alongside Prince, Kim, and Omashola.

While Ike was tagged as the house favourite, his fellow housemate, Seyi was seen as a controversial character due to a derogatory sex comment he made while chatting with one of the housemates. During the conversation, Seyi mentioned that he had opened bank accounts for himself and his friend’s sons to enable them to frolic. However, while exiting the Big Brother house, the reality TV star apologised for his comment.

Meanwhile, Ike, a Nigerian businessman, became popular after participating in the 2019 edition of the reality TV show, Pepper Dem. Lucy, an entrepreneur, became popular after being in the Lockdown Season 5 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

Moreso, Prince Nleson, an entrepreneur, came to the spotlight after being in the Lockdown Season 5 2020 edition of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

However, Seyi is an actor, businessman, and entrepreneur, who became popular during his participation as a housemate in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, Pepper Dem.

