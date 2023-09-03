Video: Wande Coal, Kcee, Blaqbonez, rehearsing for Headies

Nigerian music stars, Wande Coal, KCee, and Blaqbonez, have been filmed rehearsing for the 16th edition of the prestigious award, Headies. The 2023 Headies Awards…

Nigerian music stars, Wande Coal, KCee, and Blaqbonez, have been filmed rehearsing for the 16th edition of the prestigious award, Headies. The 2023 Headies Awards takes place Sunday, September 3, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

The event will be co-hosted by Emmy-nominated actor Terrence J. and Nigerian-American actress Osas Ighodaro.

The list of nominees features an array of both local and international artists who have been recognized for their contribution to the music scene in the past year. Notably among the nominees is Grammy award-winner Damini Ogulu fondly known as Burnaboy who received the most nods on the list with a total of 11 nominations. He also battles for the Album of the Year with Davido, Rema, Asake, Omah Lay and Victony.

The award ceremony will feature over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The nominees for each category were announced in July, and they include some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, such as Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake and Ayra Starr.

To follow the event, it will be broadcast live on HipTV, Channel 324 on DStv, and Channel 74 on GOtv by 7pm GMT +1.

It can also be watched on social media via HipTV’s YouTube and Facebook accounts. Fans of the award can also follow the event via The Headies’ official Twitter handle

