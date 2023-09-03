Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber: Coalition tasks INEC on voter registers’ sanctity

A coalition of 10 accredited civil society organisations and consultative partners under the aegis of Saving Our Votes, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission…

A coalition of 10 accredited civil society organisations and consultative partners under the aegis of Saving Our Votes, have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the sanctity of the voters’ register ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

The coalition made the call in Abuja at a media conference on the conduct of the elections in the three states.

Lead Trustee of the Inter Cultural Leadership Initiative, Prince Stafford Bishop, while reading parts of the statement, said the fears being expressed about the success of the elections should not be dismissed.

He said, “In order to facilitate the process, we call on the INEC to do more to ensure seamless, credible and fair elections especially in the area of voter verification, accreditation and the portal for real time result viewing directly from the polling units in line with the electoral act 2022.

“While we applaud technological advancements in the electoral process, INEC should find solutions in creating a seamless process for efficiency of the BVAS machines.

“We hereby encourage every eligible voter in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states to participate in the electioneering process by ensuring that they have their PVCs handy and come out en masse to cast their votes and make it count.”

