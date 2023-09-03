✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    News

    Umahi advocates concrete layout for roads

    The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has advocated the use of concrete pavement technology in road construction projects for its cost-effectiveness and durability. Umahi…

    David-Umahi

    The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has advocated the use of concrete pavement technology in road construction projects for its cost-effectiveness and durability.

    Umahi said this during a courtesy visit to the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in Akure .

    The minister said that the use of cement for road construction had been tested in some states, stressing that it is more durable and cost-effective than bitumen.

    He said that any road construction contract that the job was not more than 20 per cent done would be redesigned to concrete pavement road.

    Umahi said that importation of bitumen was putting more pressure on the Naira and with the use of concrete pavement roads; it would be more of local content.

    He said, “A very important thing that I must let you know is the introduction of concrete technology on our roads.”

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: