Umahi advocates concrete layout for roads

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has advocated the use of concrete pavement technology in road construction projects for its cost-effectiveness and durability.
Umahi said this during a courtesy visit to the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in Akure .
The minister said that the use of cement for road construction had been tested in some states, stressing that it is more durable and cost-effective than bitumen.
He said that any road construction contract that the job was not more than 20 per cent done would be redesigned to concrete pavement road.
- Palliative: Borno rep contracts 15 fuel stations to dispense petrol for N430/ltr
- Gabon: Politicians must save democracy in Africa
Umahi said that importation of bitumen was putting more pressure on the Naira and with the use of concrete pavement roads; it would be more of local content.
He said, “A very important thing that I must let you know is the introduction of concrete technology on our roads.”