Bayelsa gov’ship: We won’t tolerate activities of illegal uniform groups – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said the state will not tolerate the activities of illegal uniformed groups before and during the November 11, governorship election in the state.

He spoke yesterday during the service of songs in honour of a late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Nestor Binabo, a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and acting governor of the state, at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

Diri, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said some politicians were planning to arm youths dressed in acquired uniforms to perpetrate violence during the poll.

The governor advised such groups to stay away from the state or be ready to face the wrath of the law, adding that the state was no longer a theatre of war.

While extolling the qualities of the departed politician, Diri stressed that Binabo was never known to patronise thugs for election purposes, and urged other politicians to take a cue from his “noteworthy example.”

He said, “Those civilians plotting to dress in military toga during the November election, it is time they realised that Bayelsa was no longer the spot for such games played over the years. That culture of political violence has to stop.

“We are happy that now we have the BVAS. So, those used to violence to attain offices, even from the point of view of INEC, have to stop. With BVAS, you can no longer write election results or intimidate and terrorise the same people you want to lead. If you plan to do that, please, I advise you join the military.”

