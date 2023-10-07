Bayelsa gov’ship: INEC slammed over plan to jettison e-transmission of results

A coalition of pro-democracy groups in Nigeria have slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its plan to jettison electronic transmission of results in the…

A coalition of pro-democracy groups in Nigeria have slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its plan to jettison electronic transmission of results in the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship elections.

The group, after a meeting in Abuja, said the planned manual transmission of results being proposed in the November governorship election, is an attempt at allowing desperate politicians to manipulate the will of the Bayelsa electorate, during the election.

The INEC had on Wednesday said it planned to transmit the results of the November 11 Bayelsa governorship election manually.

This was made known through the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Obo Effanga.

Comrade Olufemi, National Secretary of Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Comrade Atani John of Niger Delta Democratic Vanguard, who signed the groups’ communique, said: “Electronic transmission of results is a vital component of ensuring the authenticity and fairness of elections, and its abandonment would undermine the trust of the electorate, Nigerians and the international community in the electoral process.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconsider its proposal and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the Bayelsa State Governorship Election.”

