‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ Season 2 premiere sets new Showmax record

According to the streamer, the second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos crashed streaming records on Showmax Nigeria as the most-watched Original on its first day of release.

The season’s record-breaking premiere aired on September 29, 2023, expanding its audience a step further than when the first season debuted in 2022.

Speaking about the show’s success, MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr Busola Tejumola, expressed contentment that viewers have been enjoying it.

She said: “Since the official announcement of the second season, the reception has been very positive, and we are delighted the fans are watching and enjoying the show. We can’t wait for the fans to see the rest of the season,”

The reality show also made ripples on social media, with the official hashtag #RHOLagos featured on X, formerly Twitter’s trend table.

