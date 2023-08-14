Bauchi governor reads riot act to new commissioners

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has warned the newly sworn-in commissioners that he would not hesitate to sanction or send them packing if found…

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has warned the newly sworn-in commissioners that he would not hesitate to sanction or send them packing if found wanting.

Mohammed stated this in Bauchi on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 24 newly appointed commissioners in the state. He also called on the commissioners to eschew corrupt tendencies and resist the temptation to abuse their offices.

While drawing their attention to the need for absolute loyalty to the government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed advised that accountability and transparency should be their guiding principles.

“It should be made known to you that you have not been appointed to enrich yourselves or pursue selfish political ambitions. What is required of you is sacrifice and selfless service.

Obaseki: Lack of selfless service putting Nigeria down

Your govt has crashed our expectations, APC Chieftain writes Tinubu

“No commissioner is better than the other, no commissioner is more senior than the other. In my government, there is no prime minister and all commissioners are equal. You should also know that you are stakeholders in the state and your local governments.

“This requires that you continuously collaborate with party leaders, local government chairmen, legislators at the national and state level, and traditional, religious leaders,” he said.

Mohammed further explained that such a collaboration is important to reduce mistrust, suspicion and to create synergy.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Mr Yakubu Adamu, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, appreciated the governor for the honour given to them.

He assured the governor that they would work and succeed together in making the state a better place for all. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...