Bauchi Gov Signs N300bn 2024 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N300bn into law. Mohammed presented the budget to the state House…

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N300bn into law.

Mohammed presented the budget to the state House of Assembly on November 30.

While presenting the proposal tagged, ‘Budget of Consolidation and Renewed Focus’, he assured the lawmakers that the budget would be fully implemented.

Mohammed lauded the speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for the timely passage of the budget, and appreciated them for their commitment and effective scrutiny of the budget.

Nigerian women decry low allocation in 2024 budget

Akeredolu: Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo

He added, “I have followed with keen interest the legislative processes which ensured that all Ministries Departments and Agencies were invited and a thorough appraisal of their submissions was made.

“I must also add that the honourable members have had no break since the day we presented the budget till the final consideration was made.”

Earlier, the Speaker, Mr Babayo Akuyam, said the 2024 appropriation bill, after passing through all the legislative processes, was passed into law with little internal reviews and adjustments.

According to him, the N300bn budget comprising N121.3bn for recurrent expenditure, representing 40.4 per cent, and N178bn for capital expenditure, representing 59.6 per cent of the budget, was adopted and passed into law by the House.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate the existing cooperation and understanding between the executive and legislature in the state,” he said.

Other bills passed by the State House of Assembly and assented to by the governor included a bill to provide and protect rights of the child in Bauchi State and other related matters 2023.

Others are bills for the establishment of the Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation, the Bauchi State Small Towns Water and Sanitation Agency, the Bauchi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency and the Bauchi State Water Services Regulatory Commission and other matters.

The governor also assented to a bill to amend the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Law 2023.