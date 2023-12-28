✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Akeredolu: Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo

Oyo State governor and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of…

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State governor and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, m Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The governor, who gave this directive on Thursday, equally ordered that all flags at public offices in Oyo State be flown at half mast for three days.

Oyo rep empowers 100 youths with N100m

Liberia oil tanker inferno death toll tops 40

The late Ondo State governor died on Wednesday after battling protracted prostate cancer.

Governor Makinde had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, visited the Ibadan home of the late Ondo State governor.

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/rwY0vHC5

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/EwY13iyW

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduate
https://halitadigitalskills.com/digital-marketing-specialist/

More Stories