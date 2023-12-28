Akeredolu: Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo

Oyo State governor and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of…

Oyo State governor and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, m Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The governor, who gave this directive on Thursday, equally ordered that all flags at public offices in Oyo State be flown at half mast for three days.

Oyo rep empowers 100 youths with N100m

Liberia oil tanker inferno death toll tops 40

The late Ondo State governor died on Wednesday after battling protracted prostate cancer.

Governor Makinde had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, visited the Ibadan home of the late Ondo State governor.