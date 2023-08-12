BasketMouth to host Netflix event in Nigeria

Nigerian performer and comedian, BasketMouth, has been announced as the host of Netflix’s next Lights, Camera…Naija Gala Event. This Sunday, all roads lead to the…

This Sunday, all roads lead to the exclusive event hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, where Netflix will celebrate Nollywood’s abundant pool of talented creatives while emphasising the industry’s exciting state and promise. The occasion honours the Yoruba film industry, Kannywood, the stakeholders, producers, performers, veterans, and everything else related to Nollywood.

According to Netflix, the occasion was a chance to honour Nigerian artists who have contributed to the expansion of the sector.

In a statement released on Monday, Netflix supported its decision to choose BasketMouth as the event presenter by describing him as a multi-faceted entertainer with a distinguished resume that includes numerous producing and acting credentials in addition to a thriving music career.

The statement reads; “BasketMouth is most known for his wit and spontaneity, and with him at the helm of affairs, Lights, Camera…Naija is set to be a night to remember,.”

