Fresh killing of 5 sparks protest in Benue

The fresh killing of five people in two villages of Benue State by suspected armed invaders has sparked off massive protests along the Makurdi-Lafia…

The fresh killing of five people in two villages of Benue State by suspected armed invaders has sparked off massive protests along the Makurdi-Lafia federal highway.

Our correspondent reports that hundreds of women and youth from the affected communities of Guma Local Government Area trooped out early on Friday morning to mount road blocks on the highway leading from Makurdi to Lafia and Abuja.

Witnesses told our correspondent as at the time of filing this report that the protesters have refused to vacate the road, making it difficult for travellers to gain entry into or exit Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Some locals explained that the five people were killed in separate attacks by the armed invaders who besieged the sleepy rural communities of Ngban where they killed three people Thursday night and another two at Nyian on Friday morning.

The locals lamented that Ngban, a village hosting the Internally Displaced People (IDPs), had suffered similar fate earlier this year when over 30 people, including the IDPs, were hacked to death by the attackers.

Corroborating the accounts of the villagers, the Guma LGA Security Adviser, Christopher Waku, told journalists in Makurdi that the five people were killed by suspected armed herders.

Meanwhile, at the time of sending this report, Governor Hyacinth Alia is said to be preparing to travel to the affected area which is about 45 minutes drive from Makurdi township.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...