127 Nigerians receive UK 2023 Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

The British Government has awarded 127 Nigerians the Chevening and Commonwealth UK scholarships to study a wide range of master’s degrees and Ph.D. programmes in…

The British Government has awarded 127 Nigerians the Chevening and Commonwealth UK scholarships to study a wide range of master’s degrees and Ph.D. programmes in 2023.

Speaking at a pre-departure reception held in Abuja, the British High Commissioner, Dr Richard Montgomery CMG, congratulated beneficiaries who succeeded in securing a scholarship through the challenging application and interview process.

Speaking at the reception, the British High Commissioner, Dr Richard Montgomery CMG said: “Seeing you all here is a great testimony to hard work, perseverance and resilience through a highly competitive process.

“I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship – through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking – and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Commonwealth Scholar, Michael Oyedoyin, who will study Family and Child Psychology at the University of Chester, UK, said: “I have always loved to teach, and my first degree is in Teacher Education.

“However, while teaching in schools, I observed that family issues were often the underlying cause of students’ poor academic performance and absence from school. Therefore, I chose this master’s to equip me to support my students beyond the classroom.”

Also, a Chevening Scholar, Odera Akpata, who will study International Business at the University of Warwick, UK, said: “Reflecting on my last two applications, I am assured that great things happen to those who never give up”.

Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential and a commitment to the development of their home country.

The Chevening Scholarship, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, offered 44 Nigerian students fully-funded scholarships to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

The recipients were selected from a pool of over 14,000 applications in Nigeria and more than 62,000 applications across the globe.

This year, the Commonwealth Scholarship sends off 83 scholars to study in the UK. Every year, over 100 Nigerian students benefit from the scholarship for postgraduate and PhD degrees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...