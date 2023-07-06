Barau presides over Senate

Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau, on Thursday, presided over the plenary, his first since the inauguration of the 10th National...

Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau, on Thursday, presided over the plenary, his first since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, 2023.

Barau took charge of legislative activities at the Red Chamber following the absence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Deputy Senate President entered the chamber in company of other principal officers and the plenary commenced around few minutes after 11.00am.

Barau’s assumption of the chamber’s headship was greeted with cheers from his colleagues.

Our correspondent observed Barau was well-composed while steering the affairs of the plenary.

The manner in which he presided over the plenary showed that he has a full grab of the legislative proceedings.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...