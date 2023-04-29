Bandits kill soldier, abduct one other in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed one soldier and abducted one other, leaving behind a motorcycle the two soldiers used to convey themselves…

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed one soldier and abducted one other, leaving behind a motorcycle the two soldiers used to convey themselves to Idadu Army camp, along Ibbabu-Idadu in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A military source, who pleaded for anonymity, told Daily Trust that the diseased soldier was in mufti when his attackers ambushed him and kidnapped his colleague.

According to the source, bandits always terrorise farmers, market men and women on market day at Ibbabu-Idadu, robbing them and in some cases the raping the women.

Our correspondent also learnt that the late army officer hailed from Gombe State and was attached to Idadu army camp in Doma.

Five killed as vehicle conveying students crashes in Bayelsa

Bandits gun down two abducted victims in Zamfara, release 70

“The late army officer was attacked and axed by the bandits and his motorcycle thrown into the river along the road. His colleague was abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“The ugly death of the army officer has ignited panic in Doma and its environs including Yelwa Ediys Igbabo Idadu Opkatta Rukubu Akpanaja, Doka, Ajimaka, Okpanya as farmers no longer go to the farm,” the source added.

The military source, however, said the 4 Special Force Doma had already drafted its personnel to comb the entire area and ensure that the bandits are arrested.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, has condoled the Commander 4 Special Force Doma, Major General. O.O. Soyele over the killing.

The deputy governor, who was at the 4SFB Doma, described the murder of the officer as a colossal loss to the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole and prayed that God will grant him internal rest and forgive his shortcomings.

Earlier, while appreciating the condolence visit, Major. General Soyele applauded the state government for finding time to identify with the command, adding that the army authorities were on top of the situation.