Bandits kill hunter, two drivers on Kaduna highway

Bandits have killed a local hunter, Bashir Unguwar Shekarau, and two commercial drivers, Mustapha Adamu and Malam Muktar, well known as “Teacher” along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the local hunter was fatally shot last Wednesday when their vehicle came under fire while patrolling the highway.

The two commercial drivers were returning to Birnin Gwari around 3:30pm on Saturday when the bandits opened fire on their vehicles.

A resident of Birnin Gwari and relative of one of the victims, Shehu Randagi, told Daily Trust that another driver also lost his eyes after being hit by a bullet, adding that the driver was receiving treatment at Birnin Gwari hospital.

“Our hunters were attacked, resulting in the death of one on Wednesday. That was before the Saturday attack that claimed the lives of two commercial drivers along the highway,” he stated.

According to him, the other three injured individuals, including the driver who lost his eye, Auwal Stable, were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Randagi, who lamented the incessant killings in the area, said the villagers organized special funeral prayers almost every day for people whose bodies were missing.

When contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, stated that he was attending a programme and was unable to comment on the incident.

