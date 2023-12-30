Bandits kill friends, police nab student with gun in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed two persons in Wulko community, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Daily Trust reports that…

Daily Trust reports that those killed were Ango Habakkuk, a.k.a (Ango Gentle), a technician and Ewuga Williams, a security man, who were best of friends and residents of Wulko community.

A source in Wulko community, who preferred anonymity, informed our correspondent that the suspected kidnappers were fleeing from their hideout in a neighbouring village when they discovered that the security operatives were on their trail.

They ran into the two young men in the process and gunned them down.

Our correspondent gathered that Williams had since been buried in accordance with Christian rites, while the body of Habbakuk, had been deposited in the morgue at Ola Hospital, Akwanga, in Nasarawa State.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police in collaboration with a vigilante group have rescued one Mr. Isaac Igbawua, a lecturer attached to the Department of Micro Biology, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

It said that the command also arrested a 25 year-old 200-level student of the Department of Social Works, Federal University of Lafia, Favour Chukwuebuka for allegedly be in possession of a firearm.

According to the police, items recovered from the suspect include one locally fabricated Beretta pistol and four live ammunition.

Our correspondent learnt that the lecturer was abducted on December 27, 2023, around 2pm.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Rahman Nansel, on Saturday, said that all the suspects in connection to the lecturer’s abduction escaped after a gun battle with security agents.

He added that the victim had been reunited with his family after undergoing medical examination at the Police Clinic, Lafia.

The statement reads in part, “On 27/12/2023 at about 0415hrs, information was received that unidentified armed men invaded the residence of one, Mr. Isaac Igbawua, a lecturer attached to the Department of Micro Biology, Nasarawa State University, Keffi. The lecturer who resides at Old Barracks, Kokona LGA, was whisked to an unknown destination.”

DSP Nansel stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Shehu Nadada, had ordered an intensive manhunt for the abductors.