AMAC assures reconstruction of Tungan-Madaki bridge

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the FCT, Christopher Zakka Mai Kalangu, yesterday, inspected a collapsed bridge in Tungan-Madaki community along the Airport Road and assured residents of immediate reconstruction.

Maikalangu, who was accompanied by the Supervisory Councilor for Works, Land and Survey, Dantani Zadna; MD of AMAC Broadcasting Service, Mr Ibrahim Pam Yakubu, among others, assured that work would soon commence.

The chairman, who addressed community and youths leaders, noted that, “Commuters, business owners and farmers who are supposed to transport their farm products to neighbouring communities will be majorly affected by this collapsed bridge. Students can no longer cross the bridge. This bridge links most of the communities here with Zuba; the College of Education (COE), Zuba, is not far from here, and students of the institution can no longer access the road.

”This is really a sad development. The road is the only link connecting Tungan-Madaki with other communities.

“We are grateful that no life was lost in the collapsed bridge. This is why we are here. The council will commence the reconstruction of the bridge soon.”