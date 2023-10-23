Bandits kill 3 in kebbi village

Three persons have been killed by bandits in Kanzanna village, Tilli District of Bunza Local Government Area over of Kebbi State over the weekend. The…

Three persons have been killed by bandits in Kanzanna village, Tilli District of Bunza Local Government Area over of Kebbi State over the weekend.

The Chairman of Bunza Local Government, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Gwade, told Governor Nasiru Idris during his visit to the affected village.

He added that some of the communities in the local government had experienced a series of bandits’ attacks before the recent one. He urged the government to deploy security agents in the area to check the frequent attacks.

The governor described the situation as unfortunate, urging security agents to put more effort into fighting insecurity in the state.

He enjoined people to support the security agents with credible intelligence to tackle the bandits.

The District Head of Tilli, Alhaji Mohammed Jabbo, told Governor Idris that the attacks were possible because Bunza LG shared borders with Niger and Benin Republics.

Governor Idris during his visit to the affected village donated N3m to the families of the three persons that lost their lives, N3m to the people of the area, and 1m to the two district heads.

