Bandits kill 2, abduct 7 in Kebbi

Two persons were killed while six others were abducted at the weekend when bandits invaded Kwarikwarasa village in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State.
The bandits, it was gathered, invaded the community in the early hours of Saturday to carry out the attack.
The state governor, Nasiru Idris, visited the community and assured that the government has put measures in place to avert the recurrence of the incident.
He said his administration has given the security agencies all the necessary support and cooperation towards combating the criminalities across the state.
“We will leave no stone unturned until we secure the state and make it a place where people will sleep with their two eyes closed, peacefully cultivate their farmlands, and go about their normal businesses without any fear,” the governor said.