Bandits invade Funtua, kill councillor

Armed bandits numbering about twenty invaded Funtua town Monday night, killing the councillor representing Nasarawa Ward, Hon Samaila Buhari Mairago.

The incident according to the residents occurred at Nasarawa quarters, Funtua around 9pm when the deceased returned from the police station where he had collected his rifle for routine night vigilance as one of the community security watchers recently trained by Katsina State government.

Malam Musa Maibulo, a neighbour to the late councillor, said the bandits were apparently on a mission to abduct someone in the area, stating that the deceased was a victim of opportunity.

He said, “Nobody sensed any danger as we were doing our normal business, unknown to us, the miscreants have infiltrated our neighbourhood waiting for the hour to strike. Our councillor, Samaila Buhari who was also one of the community security watchers went to Makera Police division to collect his rifle for the routine night vigil; unfortunately, he was about to enter his house when the bandits took note of the rifle he was hanging and opened fire on him.”

Maibulo added that the bandits carted away the rifle after killing the councillor.

“Immediately after the shooting, the bandits took to their heels. But after they escaped, we realised that one of our neighbours, Malam Samaila Maikatako was abducted by them,” he added.

Abbas Ismail, an uncle to the late councillor, said the deceased left behind one wife and eight children.

“It is unfortunate the way bandits are frequenting Funtua town. On August 13, they abducted one Hajiya Fati Mai Waina, a popular food vendor at Unguwar Dahiru along Sokoto road. Up till now, she has not been released.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu said the report on the incident had been received while an investigation was going on.

