Bandits gun down 3 farmers in Kaduna community

Three farmers have been killed at the Sabon Layi community in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon…

Three farmers have been killed at the Sabon Layi community in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon according to sources in the area.

Usman Kasai, Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) confirmed the attack.

He stated that the victims were working on their farm when the bandits struck.

Bandits Kill Two Kaduna Farmers in fresh attack

Obaseki, Diri congratulate Insurance, Bayelsa Queens on FED Cup victories

Those killed were identified as Anas Sabonlayi, Abubakar Dankibiya, and Harisu Un-Guwar Lemu. They were residents of Sabon Layi, under the Kakangi Ward.

Concerns are mounting over more attacks by the bandits.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the community had witnessed a similar attack, resulting in the death of nine villagers and forcing many to abandon their farmlands.

As of now, neither the state government nor the police authorities have issued any official statements regarding the incident.

When reached for comment, DSP Mohammed Jalige, the state command Public Relations Officer, said he was attending Juma’at Service.

He promised to return the call, but as of the time of filing this report, no response had been received.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...