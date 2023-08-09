Seven dramatic events that dominated ministerial screening

Aside from the traditional “bow-and-go” some dramatic events characterized the just concluded ministerial screening by the senate....

Aside from the traditional “bow-and-go”, the just concluded ministerial screening by the Senate was characterised by a couple of dramatic events.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had sent two lists of ministerial nominees and a supplementary one consisting 48 names. The nominees had been screened and all, but three (former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Sani Danladi and Stella Okotete) had been confirmed.

Daily Trust looks at seven dramatic events that dominated the exercise which lasted almost two weeks.

Two credits saga

A little drama played out at the Senate during a screening session when a senator wondered how a ministerial nominee from Sokoto, Senator Bello Muhammed, gained admission into the university with two credits in the O’level results he submitted.

But Muhammed told the chamber he had other secondary school results that he “all passed” which he said he did not attach to his CV.

He added that he thought only secondary school certificates were required for the exercise.

He said, “I want to remind the distinguished senator whom I know very much knows that with the qualification of secondary school certificate, as enshrined in the constitution, we can stand for an election up to the presidential election.

“So, I didn’t bother you with many certificates. But I know those are the qualifications for that.”

Prof began School at 3

A nominee from Benue State, Prof Utsev’s Curriculum Vitae generated some controversies as his CV indicated that he started primary school at the age of three.

Prof Utsev is the pioneer rector of the Benue State Polytechnic, a position he assumed in 2020.

Prof Utsev, however, evaded the question on the discrepancy, saying he graduated as the best student from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi from the Department of Civil Engineering.

The nominee added that he was born in 1980 and graduated with first leaving school certificate in 1989.

Petition against El-Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai was in the eye of the storm again.

His screening at the Red Chamber was greeted with a petition. The senator representing Kogi West, Senator Karimi Sunday, presented the petition at the Senate against the former governor.

The lawmaker said the petition bordered on security and unity of the country.

But Ibrahim Kalid, the senator representing Kaduna North, said he and his two colleagues from the state as well as all the residents were in support of El-Rufai’s nomination as minister.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio later intervened, saying the petition would not be entertained at the sesssion and should be directed to the committee in charge of petitions.

Bosun Tijani’s Old Tweets

Some old tweets haunted a ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, while being screened at the Senate.

Immediately the 41-year-old Nigerian-British entrepreneur’s name appeared on the ministerial list, old tweets where he criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, senators and Nigeria resurfaced.

But replying to the development, Bosun Tijani said he “tweeted in anger” and apologised to the Senate.

Nominee skipped question on husband

Dr Doris Uzoka’s attempt to bypass a question in relation to marriage raised some dust, leading to more questions, while she was being screened.

Uzoka, who is from Imo State, had initially introduced herself and listed some of her accomplishments.

But Senate President Akpabio said she would respond to all the questions as against those who asked that she should be allowed to “take a bow and go’.

He said, “I don’t think her CV is complete; I think some pages are missing because I haven’t seen anything on family life: the name of her father, mother, the name of your husband, and how many children.”

Responding, the nominee said, “Permit me to start with the last question. I was born to Mr and Mrs Uzoka. I have a lot of children actually; a lot of them are biological and others not biological. I’m responsible for a community of people: both women and men. I’m glad to be of service to my community.”

Keyamo’s screening sparks rowdy session

The Senate turned rowdy during the screening of the immediate past Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Keyamo was the last ministerial nominee to be screened by the Senate.

Senator Nwokocha accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing it of being corrupt when he was summoned to give explanation on the implementation of the special works.

Keyamo had shunned an invitation from the House of Representatives when he was minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

But after apologising to the Senate, Keyamo was asked to bow and go.

Shetty replaced by classmate

A female politician from Kano, Maryam Shetty was replaced as a ministerial nominee by one of her classmates, Mariya Hamoud Bunkure. Shetty was at the Senate for screening when she heard the news that her name had been dropped.

Bukure was Commissioner for Higher Education under former governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

Shetty’s replacement generated a lot of controversies; but Ganduje, the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Shetty was dropped from the list because of the media outrage that greeted her nomination.

