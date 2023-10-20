Banditry: Zamfara Residents seek Intervention of Tinubu, Lawal

The residents of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state have called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and stop the persistent attacks launched by bandits in…

The residents of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state have called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and stop the persistent attacks launched by bandits in their community and surrounding areas.

In an open letter written to the president and copied to Governor Dauda Lawal and other government leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the people said the economic and social activities of the area have crumbled due to banditry.

The letter was signed on Thursday by Mudassir Ismaila Moyi (ZC/ Kaura Namoda), Aminu Bello Dan’abu (ZC K/Namoda), Abubakar Samaila (ZC K/Namoda), Sulaiman Ahmad Tudu (ZCB/Magaji), Murtala Musa (ZC Shinkafi) and Abdullahi Yusuf Zurmi (ZC Zurmi) on behalf of concerned People of Kaura Namoda LGA and Zamfara North Senatorial District.

The letter stated that a lot of the people in the affected communities have abandoned their jobs and houses for a better life in the neighbouring states.

It read, “This letter is to bring to the notice of President Bola Tinubu of the persistent bandit attacks in some core areas within Kaura Namoda in recent times, as well as neighboring communities which, if no action is taken, will not only result in the continuous loss of lives and property in the area, but could also have attendant economic and social consequences on the entire Zamfara North Senatorial District and the state in general.

“These attacks which have already subsumed most local governments in the zone (i.e Shinkafi, some parts of Birnin Magaji, Zurmi and Kaura Namoda) and increasing in both frequency and tenacity, are mostly emanating from the western axis of Kaura Namoda, most notably, Dagwarwa, Walo, Disko, Dayau, Abaniyawa, Kabaje, Alko etc. which are hideouts for renowned bandits and have not been dismantled all this while. These bandits move freely in some of these places especially Abaniyawa, Kabaje, alko and Dayau.

“There are similar attacks in recent times to neighbouring communities especially in Sakajiki community. Sakajiki was attacked twice in one week which resulted in a peaceful demonstration by the people of Sakajiki, barricading Kaura Namoda/Gusau road to call the attention of authorities to their situation.

“It is important to also note that if Sakajiki attacks is allowed to go uncontrolled, it will affect commuters flying Kaura Namoda/Gusau which is one of the few roads in the state that enjoy relative peace even at night.

“In addition, for more than two years, people of Gurbin Bore, Kwashabawa in Zurmi LGA and the neighbouring villages are denied access to communication as all the communication infrastructures in those areas were destroyed by bandits.

“Kaura Namoda, being the zonal headquarters of the Zamfara North Senatorial District, having this series of attacks has a serious implication both economically and even educationally.

“In terms of Education, Kaura Namoda is the host to the Federal Polytechnic, which in recent times is facing low turnout of students and most staff relocated to Gusau and other neighbouring states like Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano.

“There are many other worse scenarios that may arise if these attacks are allowed to continue. As a result, we, the concerned citizens of Kaura Namoda, in particular and Zamfara North in general, call on Mr. President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, HE the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, the Senator Representing Zamfara North Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Alh Ya’u, Members, Kaura Namod/ Birnin Magaji, Zurmi/Shinkafi Federal constituencies, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and Bello Hassan Shinkafi respectively to do anything within their powers to stop these attacks, because we may not know who the next target would be.”

