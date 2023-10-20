Zakaat foundation donates 1,500 copies of Qur’an in Kaduna

An Islamic charitable organisation, Zakaat and Waqf Foundation has distributed 1,500 copies of the Holy Qur’an to 30 Islamic and Qur’anic schools in the Jema’a…

An Islamic charitable organisation, Zakaat and Waqf Foundation has distributed 1,500 copies of the Holy Qur’an to 30 Islamic and Qur’anic schools in the Jema’a local government area in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The exercise is part of the distribution of 40,000 copies of the Qur’an and some Islamic books across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

The Jama’a zone coordinator of the foundation in Kaduna state, Malam Abubakar Sadik Dahiru, said the donation was part of the organisation’s charity work and propagation of Islam through promoting the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

The donation, he said, would aid the teaching of the Islamic holy book to pupils.

He urged the beneficiary schools and pupils to make judicious use of the holy book given to them.

Also speaking, Sheikh Bala Bawa Ibrahim Kafanchan, commended the foundation for the kind gesture and urged the students to make use of the copies of holy book, not to keep them under lock and key.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...