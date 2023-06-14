Banditry: We will protect lives, property of Kebbi people – Gov Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has vowed to tackle the insecurity occasioned by incessant bandits’ attacks in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi South. The governor,…

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has vowed to tackle the insecurity occasioned by incessant bandits’ attacks in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi South.

The governor, while receiving the Emir of Zuru, Muhammad Sani Sami, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday, said his administration had resolved to change the negative security narrative in that part of the state.

He said, “We will do everything within our powers and resources to ensure that the citizens of the state sleep with their eyes closed.”

The governor, who expressed worry that the farming and trading activities of the people of the area had been badly affected by the security challenges, vowed to ensure normalcy returned to the emirate.

