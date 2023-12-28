Banditry: Residents decry shutdown of 11 Zamfara Cattle markets

Some residents of Zamfara State have kicked against the indefinite closure of 11 cattle markets in some parts of the state over banditry. The state…

The state Commissioner for Information, Munnir Haidara, said on Wednesday that the closure of the markets was informed by security reports that bandits were using the markets to sell off their rustled cows.

The affected markets, according to Haidara, are Tsafe and Bilbis markets in the Tsafe Local Government Area; Jangebe market in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area and Wuya market in the Anka LGA.

Others are Magamin Diddi market in the Maradun LGA; Galadi market in the Shinkafi LGA; Mada market in the Gusau LGA; and Sabon Birnin Danali in Birnin Magaji LGA.

The rest are Kokiya, Chigama and Nasarawar Godel markets all in Birnin Magaji LGA.

The commissioner said, “The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are patronising these markets to sell off their rustled cows.”

He said that the state government had directed security agents to ensure compliance and arrest any person who violated the order.

Recall that the former Governor of the state, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, had during his time closed down some cattle markets in the state for similar reasons.

The affected markets include Mada, Danjinga, Maru, Maradun and Dansadau among others.

However, some residents who spoke to Daily Trust, condemned the closure of the markets, lamenting that the move would not make any difference.

According to them similar method was applied by the successive government but did not yield any positive results.

Alhaji Aminu Musa, a trader told Daily Trust that “the decision was baseless because it won’t end banditry in the state. All we want from government is to end banditry in the state.

“With current economic situation, the closure of the markets will only inflict more hardship on us than solving our problem. Government should instead deploy more security personnel to the banditry prone areas to engage the bandits.”

Another resident Salihu Datti Tsafe, lamented that government was only adding salt to the injury, noting that “people are facing serious economic hardship and by closing these markets government is only inviting more hardship to the villagers.

“We prepare going to the market and conduct our business than staying at home facing the insecurity challenges. With this development, it means even if the bandits abduct you or your relations, you won’t have source of money to pay the ransom.

“Government should rethink this decision because it won’t solve the menace of banditry in Zamfara state at all.”